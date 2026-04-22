A.I.-generated picture of mayor by Baltimore's inspector general raises concerns

A top Baltimore City official is raising concerns after Inspector General Isabel Cumming shared a social media post of what appears to be an A.I.-generated image of Mayor Brandon Scott.

The A.I. picture includes what appears to be Mayor Scott surrounded by piles of money, holding shopping bags while smoking a cigar.

The Mayor's Office Chief of Staff J.D. Merrill wrote that the Inspector General has shared "politically charged content."

He said the latest example is the shared A.I.-generated picture of Mayor Scott. The image is a thumbnail of a video link. Merrill wrote to the Ethics Board and the OIG Advisory Board asking for a thorough review of Cumming's conduct.

"Together, the insinuations in the video, paired with the fake image, is clear and it is deeply inappropriate, misleading, damaging, and racist," Merrill wrote in the letter.

Merrill's letter includes examples alleging that this is not the first time Cumming has used her social media accounts to share a political affiliation.

"Promoting this type of content to the public we serve raises serious questions on IG Cumming's ability to bring fairness and objectivity to the essential work of the OIG," he wrote.

Cumming wrote in a statement in response to her post, saying, "I shared a link to third-party video commentary on current events on my personal Facebook account. That video included a satirical, A.I.-generated digital image that I did not notice and do not endorse or support. I removed the video from my personal Facebook post upon receiving feedback. I apologize to Mayor Scott, my dedicated OIG team, and the residents of Baltimore City. This post detracted from the important mission of the OIG to investigate waste, financial abuse and fraud. It will not happen again."

OIG and the City in court

It comes as the OIG and the City are in an active court battle. The Inspector General's Office sued the city over access to information and the power to issue and enforce subpoenas. Cumming said the law department abruptly cut off what documents she could get last January.

It started when Cumming was looking into a program under the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE).

Baltimore neighbors react

Baltimore neighbors said they're disappointed in the recent social media post shared Cumming.

"I don't think it's fair," said Shirley Milledge. "If there's no proof of that then why should she be allowed to show it?"

Other residents said posting fake images like this could damage the image of a person.

"The picture looks exactly like him and something has to be done about the misuse of A.I.," Marsha Manekin said.