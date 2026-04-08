Cold through Thursday in Maryland, but there's summer-like heat ahead

Another cold morning is in the forecast Thursday across Maryland. A Freeze Watch is in effect midnight until 9 a.m. Thursday for Maryland's Eastern Shore along with Cecil, Harford, Carroll counties. Also included in the freeze watch is central and northern Baltimore county and northwestern Howard county. Gardeners, sensitive plants will need to be covered or moved indoors.

Chilly weather, frost possible in Maryland Thursday morning

Morning low temperatures Wednesday dipped well below freezing across many Maryland towns and communities outside of Baltimore City. While many areas experienced a hard freeze early Wednesday morning, the cold will not be as abrasive Wednesday afternoon.

Expect plenty of sunshine for the day ahead with high temperatures reaching the lower 50s. Winds will be out of the east and northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

More freeze alerts have been issued for late Wednesday night through Thursday morning for the eastern shore, and Baltimore's northern and western suburbs. While Baltimore City and surrounding communities to the south aren't currently under any frost or freeze alerts, it's likely cold weather alerts will be expanded south later today for early Thursday morning. Unlike Wednesday morning, Thursday morning will feature more widespread frost as the air will contain more moisture.

After a frosty start Thursday morning in many Maryland neighborhoods outside the Beltway, expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine with a milder afternoon near 60°.

Thursday night will be chilly, but not quite as cold as recent mornings with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Warmer spring weather Friday into the weekend

Winds veer out of the south Friday and that will help deliver us a nice warm-up. Expect highs in the lower to middle 70s Friday afternoon under partly cloudy skies. A gusty southerly wind will develop at 10 to 25 mph. Areas along and near Chesapeake Bay will stay cooler Friday with winds off a chilly Chesapeake Bay.

Early clouds Saturday morning will give way to a mostly sunny to sunny sky. A gusty north to northwest breeze develops providing the day a refreshing feel. Highs will top out in the lower 70s with very low humidity arriving by the afternoon hours. Saturday night will be chilly with dry crisp air and lows dipping into the 40s.

Sunday should feature wonderful outdoor weather. With a northeasterly breeze, high temperatures will be a touch cooler in the upper 60s with abundant sunshine.

Summer heat coming to Maryland

A large dome of high pressure along the eastern seaboard will allow temperatures to quickly warm to summer-like levels.

A warm front lifts north across the state Monday providing some extra cloud cover as warmer air enters the area from the south. A few isolated to widely scattered showers will be possible, but the confidence of this happening remains low. Highs Monday afternoon will top out in the lower to middle 80s.

The upcoming heat will peak Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday. With partly to mostly sunny skies and gusty southwesterly winds, temperatures will soar to summer-like levels.

The first 90s of the season are possible, especially for areas west, northwest, and southwest of the Baltimore Beltway. Even parts of Baltimore City may get close to 90° during this time. Areas along the Bay will remain cooler with a wind off the water.

The heat will likely ease later in the week as the ridge of high pressure weakens. There is the chance of a few showers and storms, which would be welcome with recent dry conditions and very high pollen counts.