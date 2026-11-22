Wet weather returns to the Baltimore this afternoon

A passing coastal storm will bring some scattered showers through the latter part of today.

A few spotty rain showers will move in later this afternoon through the evening. The chance of rain decreases the farther west you go. The chance of rain is greatest across the eastern shore. Even where it does rain - rain totals will be on the light side. Temperatures peak this afternoon in the low to mid-60s, following overnight temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s. As the storms pulls away, a couple showers could linger through the overnight before drier weather returns for the beginning of the work week.

Back to sunshine for the start of the holiday week

Sunshine returns on Monday, particularly during the afternoon. It will be a beautiful day, with afternoon temperatures peaking in the mid to upper 60s, along with sunny and breezy weather. Much chillier weather starts to blow in late Monday. Temperatures drop back into the 30s and lower 40s by sunrise on Tuesday.

Nor'easter likely to impact Thanksgiving plans in Maryland

Much cooler temperatures settle in on Tuesday and Wednesday

Afternoon temperatures remain in the 40s to right around 50 on Tuesday, under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s in many areas on Wednesday morning, followed by brisk afternoons.

A developing coastal storm has a high chance of impacting Maryland Wednesday night through Thanksgiving afternoon. Widespread rain, heavy at times, and gusty winds may slow travel across the region. Winds could also be high enough to down trees in a few spots. Thursday is a Possible First Alert Weather Day, due to weather's possible impact on holiday plans.

The weather clears out in time for Black Friday shopping. Another system could bring impacts during the post-Thanksgiving Day weekend, particularly by the end of the weekend. Check back for additional updates as the week progresses for the both Thursday's forecast and for the potential of another late weekend storm system.



