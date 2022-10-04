A different suspect is in line to face charges in the killing of Hae Min Lee, sources say

A different suspect is in line to face charges in the killing of Hae Min Lee, sources say

A different suspect is in line to face charges in the killing of Hae Min Lee, sources say

BALTIMORE -- A potential suspect could soon be facing charges in connection with the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee, according to multiple sources.

The 18-year-old high school student went missing in January 1999. Her body was found weeks later in Baltimore City's Leakin Park.

The case became internationally famous due to the popular podcast, 'Serial,' which put a spotlight on Adnan Syed.

Syed had been convicted for the murder of Lee but always maintained his innocence.

He was released from prison less than two weeks ago after spending 23 years behind bars when a judge overturned his conviction.

The decision to overturn the conviction came after the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office argued that Syed didn't get a fair trial.

A judge agreed and gave prosecutors 30 days to decide if they were going to retry his case.

"If that DNA comes back inconclusive, I will certify that he's innocent," Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby said. "If it comes back to two alternative suspects, I will certify that he's innocent. If it comes back to Adnan Syed, the state is still in a position to proceed on the prosecution."

A motion filed by Mosby's office said "two alternative suspects are being developed." Now, sources say prosecutors may be narrowing in on one of them.

"What seems to be coming to light is new perspective on old suspects," said Adam Ruther, a partner at Rosenberg Martin Greenberg, LLP.

Lee and Syed attended Woodlawn High School together and the two had previously dated but were broken up by the time she went missing.

"There was compelling evidence in the original case against Syed," Ruther said. "There's a reason he was convicted originally."

Lee's family attorney said they plan to appeal the judge's decision to reverse Syed's murder conviction.

And while a different suspect could be called to answer for this murder, legal experts say there's a reason they weren't charged with it in the first place.

"There was a reason that those suspects were not ultimately pursued back during the original prosecution and we'll just have to see if maybe something new has truly come to light," Ruther said.

WJZ reached out to Syed's attorney who declined to comment at this time. For now, Syed is home with his family and must wear an ankle monitor.