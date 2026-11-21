The weekend will begin with a mix of clouds and sun this afternoon as highs reach into the mid 60s for what will be the best day of the weekend. More clouds move in during the overnight hours and rain chances will increase during the day Sunday as a storm system moves up the East Coast.

The exact track of this storm system will determine how much and the coverage of rain across Maryland on Sunday. The weather models have been scattered with varying predictions on amount of rain and how far west the precipitation will fall. Highs on Sunday should reach into the low to mid 60s. As the storms pulls away we see lingering showers wrap around the system overnight Sunday before skies begin to clear Monday mid morning.

Back to sunshine for the start of the holiday week

As the coastal storm pulls away, sunshine returns by Monday afternoon with one more day of above normal temperatures in the upper 60s. Overnight lows will drop back into the 40s Monday overnight.

A big cool down for midweek followed by rain on the menu for Thanksgiving

Cooler temperatures begin to settle in on Tuesday replacing last week's milder weather with temperatures near or below normal for a few days. Highs will range near 50 under partly cloudy skies with overnight lows dropping down to the upper 20s and lower 30s. Highs on Wednesday will only reach in the upper 40s as clouds increase with rain developing with a potential Nor'easter on the menu for Thanksgiving. It might b e challenging to fry that Turkey on Thursday as we are likely to see rain and wind for most of the day.

Friday's weather clears out in time for partly cloudy conditions and milder temperatures for Black Friday shopping before another weather system could bring impacts during the post-Thanksgiving Day weekend. Check back here at WJZ.com for additional updates as the week progresses for the both Thursday's forecast and for the potential of another late weekend storm system.