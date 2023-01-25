9-year-old girl returns to hospital where she was treated to make donation

BALTIMORE -- A 9-year-old girl has been making and collecting hats for children in the hospital. She wants to give back after spending some time in the hospital herself.

On Wednesday, Kaylee Milano made her first drop-off at Herman and Walter Samuelson Children's Hospital at Sinai Hospital.

Milano wanted to return to the place where she spent most of last year receiving treatment for juvenile rheumatoid arthritis.

Katrina, a medical assistant at the time, said Milano was scared.

"She didn't know what to expect," Katrina said. "As time went on and she got to know me and I got to know her we got real close."

Now, in better health and better spirits, Milano brought a special delivery of about 100 crocheted hats for children in the hospital.

"I think it's just adding color to their lives for that period of time that they're in the hospital," Dr. Aziza Shad, the chief of pediatrics at Sinai Hospital, said. "I think it's a wonderful gesture."

"I like making people smile," Milano said.

WJZ first introduced you to Milano earlier this month.

Milano and her mother, Amanda, started a foundation called 'Kay's Kaps.'

Milano said she was helping her mom crochet when she came up with the idea.

"She said, 'What can we do with all the hats,' and I said, 'We can give them to kids with cancer,'" Milano said.

Amanda said she started a Facebook group and people from all over the country started sending handmade hats and supplies.

Kay's Kaps held its first drop-off on Wednesday, which was a full-circle moment that neither her family nor her care team will ever forget.

"We first walked into this hospital not knowing what was going to happen," Amanda said. "Walking in now, knowing what she's done is amazing."

"I was surprised and I was delighted because that meant that she was in a better place now," Shad said. "She was better and she was thinking of other people."

"I'm very proud that I played a part in her doing such a wonderful thing for other kids," Katrina said.

Milano said she's thinking of being a doctor when she grows up. You can learn more about her foundation by following Kay's Kaps on Facebook.