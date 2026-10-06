86 people caught in two-week warrant sweep in Baltimore, including 4 homicide suspects

Baltimore police say they captured a total of 86 individuals with outstanding warrants during a two-week operation last month, including arrests of four homicide suspects and three people wanted for attempted murder.

The sweep was carried out from September 14 through September 26, a news release issued Tuesday by the Baltimore Police Department (BPD).

Other arrests in the warrant initiative included 8 robberies, 40 assaults and two aggravated assaults where victims were shot at but not struck. One individual was arrested for a sex offense and 34 others are accused of misdemeanors, including traffic and theft offenses, the statement said.

Specific information on some of the arrested suspects can be found here.

The operation -- known as the Warrant Apprehension Task Force (WATF) -- was a joint effort involving local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. These included the U.S. Marshals Service, the Baltimore County Police Department and Maryland State Police.

"The success of this initiative demonstrates what we can accomplish when law enforcement agencies work together with a shared commitment to making Baltimore and our region safer," said Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley.

The WATF is focused "on locating and apprehending individuals wanted for the most serious and violent offenses," while seeking to target "warrants that have the greatest potential to improve public safety and reduce violent crime in Baltimore City," the statement said.

Officials said that so far this year, WATF has captured more than 1,600 wanted individuals. This is 261 more than during the same period in 2025.

"I want to thank the men and women of the Baltimore Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service, Maryland Department of State Police, Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services and Baltimore County Police Department for their continued collaboration and dedication to holding violent offenders accountable," Commissioner Worley said.

"These partnerships strengthen our ability to apprehend those responsible for violence, while helping make our communities safer. We are proud to work alongside our partners toward our shared goal of reducing violent crime and protecting the people we serve," he added.

Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough said, "These arrests demonstrate the powerful role local, state, and federal partnerships play on the frontlines of public safety. Through teamwork and shared intelligence, our agencies and departments are holding violent offenders accountable while making the communities we collectively serve and protect safer."