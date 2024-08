BALTIMORE -- An 8-year-old was injured in a fall from a zipline at a camp Saturday afternoon in Anne Arundel County, according to the fire department.

The child fell about 12 feet to the ground around 2:30 p.m. at Camp Letts in Edgewater.

The girl was breathing after about a 12-foot fall before she was flown to Johns Hopkins Children's Center in Baltimore, a spokesperson said.

No other information was provided.