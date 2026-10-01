Woman and her dog struck and killed by car on I-795 after running out of gas, police say

A Maryland woman and her dog were struck and killed after her car broke down Wednesday night on I-795 in Baltimore County.

The crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. on southbound I-795 near Mt. Wilson Lane in Owings Mills.

Maryland State Police said the preliminary investigation suggests the woman's vehicle was parked on the left shoulder after running out of gas. It appears the woman exited the vehicle with her dog on a leash, and they attempted to cross the highway.

Police said the woman, identified as 31-year-old Madison Cecille Davis, of Westminster, Maryland, and the dog were struck by a Hyundai Sonata. They were both pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai was injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation also shut down the highway for approximately three hours.

The state police continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash.