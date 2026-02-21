78-year-old pedestrian killed in Dundalk car accident

A police investigation is underway after a man was killed in a tragic car accident on Friday evening.

According to the Baltimore County Police Department, the incident occurred at 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of Merritt Boulevard and Wise Avenue in Dundalk.

Units received notice of a pedestrian who had been struck by a car.

At the scene, officers discovered a man, later identified as 78-year-old Mark Hoerner, suffering from life-threatening injuries as he was pinned underneath a vehicle.

Hoerner was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries, though he was later pronounced dead by medical staff.

Crash investigation underway

The vehicle involved remained at the scene of the crash for police investigation.

Officials say the driver of a 2014 Toyota Prius was driving northbound when it hit Hoermer, pinning him underneath the vehicle.

The driver and two additional passengers of the Prius were uninjured in the incident, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

This case remains part of an open investigation, police stated.