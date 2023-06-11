6th annual Baltimore Floatilla held at Inner Harbor on Saturday

BALTIMORE -- Hundreds of paddlers returned to the Inner Harbor for the sixth annual Baltimore Floatilla today.

This year, the theme was "Rock Your Boat." The paddling event gave participants a venue to show their support for a clean and accessible harbor.

The Baltimore-based rock band ThrillKiller performed live from a floating stage aboard Mr. Trash Wheel.

The event was part of the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore's Healthy Harbor Initiative.

It has brought out hundreds of paddlers and raised thousands of dollars every year.

The band led paddlers in the world's first kayak-based performance of Queen's "We Will Rock You."

"We are keeping the harbor Queen," said Adam Lindquist, vice president of the Healthy Harbor Initiative. "The Floatilla is an opportunity to celebrate the progress that has been made in restoring the Harbor and promote it as a recreational resource for the region."