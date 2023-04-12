Baltimore's Floatilla returns to Harbor with 'Rock Your Boat' theme

BALTIMORE - Baltimore's Floatilla is returning to the Inner Harbor in June for the sixth time.

The theme will be "Rock Your Boat," with Baltimore-based rock band ThrillKiller performing live on a floating stage aboard Mr. Trash Wheel.

The annual Baltimore Floatilla will be on Saturday, June 10 from 8 a.m. to 1 .m.

Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore's Healthy Harbor Initiative invites paddlers from across the region to show their support for a clean, accessible and recreational Baltimore Harbor.

The band will lead participating paddlers in the world's first kayak-based performance of Queen's "We Will Rock You".

"We are keeping the harbor Queen," said Adam Lindquist, vice president of the Healthy Harbor Initiative. "The Floatilla is an opportunity to celebrate the progress that has been made in restoring the Harbor and promote it as a recreational resource for the region."

Registration for the Baltimore Floatilla includes a safe, fun and supervised paddle managed by Ultimate Watersports, an event t-shirt, and a boxed lunch picnic at Canton Waterfront Park. Participants can bring their own boats or reserve on-site kayaks and standup paddleboards with Ultimate Watersports for an additional fee.

The public can register online at baltimorefloatilla.com until June 2.

Early bird: $35 (ends May 4)

Regular: $40 (May 4 – June 2)