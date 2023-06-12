62-year-old homeowner found dead in Annapolis house fire

BALTIMORE - A 62-year-old woman was found dead after a fire to a house in Annapolis over the weekend.

Firefighters said Marianne Forrest, the homeowner, died inside the home on Blackwalnut Drive early Saturday.

The fire to the two-story single-family home happened around 2 a.m. After an extensive search of the home, firefighters found Forrest dead inside the home.

A neighboring home sustained fire damage as well, and all of the residents made it out safely.

This is the fourth fire fatality in Anne Arundel County this week, according to fire officials. All three happened since May 3.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but investigators believe there is about $500,000 in damages.