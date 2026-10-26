$6,000 reward offered after fatal carjacking in Northeast Baltimore

A $6,000 reward is being offered for information about a carjacking that led to a 24-year-old man being struck and killed by the stolen vehicle in Northeast Baltimore on Friday, Oct. 23.

Baltimore police released images of three people they are seeking in connection with the incident in the 2600 block of Harford Road.

Police said four people were inside a carjacked 2009 red Toyota Corolla when the vehicle lost control and struck Eric Browner, killing him.

A $6,000 reward is being offered for information about a carjacking that led to a 24-year-old man being struck and killed by the stolen vehicle in Northeast Baltimore on Friday, Oct. 23. Baltimore Police

The occupants got out of the vehicle and ran away after the crash, police said.

Two of the male occupants later returned to the scene, took items from the vehicle and left in a gray Nissan Altima, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore police at 410-396-2606 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.