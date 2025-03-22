Watch CBS News
Milk truck wrecks on I-695, spilling 6,000 gallons of dairy

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ The Baltimore Banner

A tractor trailer carrying 6,000 gallons of milk overturned on I-695 near Exit 24 early Saturday morning, according to the Maryland Department of the Environment.

The crash occurred around 1 a.m., spilling onto the roadway and into a nearby creek. Crews recovered 75 gallons of diesel after responding to the scene.

No injuries were reported, however the incident caused temporary lane closures. 

Drivers and residents in the area should expect some sour smells, per the MDE.

