60-year-old man arrested after woman shot in Windsor Mill

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE -- A 60-year-old man was arrested Thursday night after he allegedly shot a woman in Windsor Mill, according to Baltimore County Police. 

Officers responded at 9:30 p.m. to the 2500 block of Carnaby Drive, where they found the woman shot. She was hospitalized and is in stable condition. 

Police said the suspect "remained on the scene" and that he was eventually arrested without incident. He has not been identified. 

No further information is available in the incident. 

First published on November 4, 2022 / 9:24 AM

