$60 million reward after Maryland-based federal agency targeted in Russian military cyberattack

BALTIMORE -- Federal officials in Baltimore announced a multi-million-dollar reward for six Russian citizens charged with trying to hack into a U.S. government agency based in Maryland.

The FBI is offering up to $10 million for information leading to the location of these individuals. Federal Bureau of Investigation

"We will collectively defend against Russia's aggressive and illegal actions," said Bill DelBagno, the special agent in charge of the FBI's Baltimore field office.

The indictment does not name the Maryland-based agency at the center of the attack and officials declined to comment on specifics.

"From on or about August 5, 2021, through on or about February 3, 2022, the conspirators probed public-facing websites hosted by protected computers and unassigned servers maintained by a U.S. government agency located in Maryland 63 times," according to the indictment. "This probing used the same servers that the conspirators previously employed to conduct scanning against potential targets."

Five of the suspects are members of the Russian military intelligence agency, the GRU.

"The message is clear to the GRU and the Russians: We are onto you. We penetrated your systems. The FBI and the Department of Justice will be relentless and pursuing you, and so you better pay attention that we have gotten to you and we are in your system. That sends a very strong deterrent message," said Matt Olsen, the Assistant Attorney General for National Security at the Baltimore news conference.

Those charged include Yuriy Denisov a Russian military colonel and four lieutenants: Vladislav Borovkov, Denis Denisenko, Dmitriy Goloshubov, and Nikolay Korchagin.

Amin Sitgal, a Russian civilian, is also charged.

Federal authorities said the reward covers up to $10 million for each individual for a total of $60 million.

"They are marked people now. We know who they are. There's a reward on their head," Olsen said.

The defendants are also accused of hacking into Ukrainian computer systems and obtaining personal data to sow unrest one month before the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"If you violate our laws, we will seek accountability," said Maryland U.S. Attorney Erek Barron. "The public needs to know about the threat posed by cybercriminals, and these criminals need to know that their actions will not be ignored."

You can read more information on the case here from Barron's office.