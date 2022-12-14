$50 million in grant funding announced to improve rural communities

BALTIMORE — Governor Larry Hogan today announced the award of $50 million in grant funding through the Rural Maryland Economic Development Fund.

The grant fund, which is overseen by the Maryland Department of Commerce and administered by the five rural regional councils, was announced by Governor Hogan earlier this year. Collectively, the money will provide financial assistance to 114 economic development projects.

The funding is expected to improve internet access, and workforce training across multiple counties; tourism projects, walking and biking trails, and event facilities, according to the governor's office.

"We were very pleased to receive more than 100 applications for funding, with a wide depth and breadth of projects to review," Maryland Commerce Secretary Mike Gill said. "From those that will help to attract new visitors to these areas, to others that will benefit the community and businesses with greater connectivity or upgrading necessary infrastructure, we look forward to these funds being a real boost to our rural counties."

For a full list of the projects approved for funding, you can visit the Maryland Department of Commerce website.