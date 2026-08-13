Family of 5-year-old girl killed in Maryland shooting calls for justice after young life cut short

The family of a 5-year-old girl killed in a shooting earlier this week in Dorchester County, Maryland is calling for justice, as the search for her killer continues.

Maryland State Police responded to the shooting around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Route 50 in Linkwood.

On the scene, officers found 5-year-old Na'Ryah Adams dead from a gunshot wound. A 30-year-old man, later identified as the girl's father, was critically wounded in the shooting.

The family spoke to WBOC, the CBS affiliate in Salisbury, Maryland, about their loss.

The family of a 5-year-old girl killed in a shooting earlier this week in Dorchester County, Maryland. WBOC

"She just was a loving person, and she loved her brothers and sisters, even though she might've nagged them a little bit," said Adams' grandmother, Jolynn Adams.

"She was a sweet, innocent little girl. Funny, playful. She did not deserve it," another family member added. "And I want justice for my uncle, too."

The grandmother was there as the little girl took her last breath.

"She took her last breath in my mouth, while I was giving her CPR," Jolynn Adams said. "She refused to take her last breath. She gave it to me. And I want them to know that it hurt me."

The family hopes that speaking out brings more attention to gun violence.

"Stop gun violence. It needs to stop. These young kids -- or whatever they are, I don't care who they is -- they was wrong for doing it in the first place," said Adams' mother, Tamia Goslee.

Maryland State Police say the investigation is ongoing, and no suspects or motive have been released at this time.

"Bring justice to my baby. She had nothing to do with this. She was 5, she was 5. Everybody loved her, everybody knew her," Goslee said.

A balloon release with Adams' favorite colors, blue and purple, is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday at Secretary Park, WBOC reports.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Maryland State Police-Easton Barrack at 410-822-3101.