5-year-old dies in Maryland shooting, 30-year-old man injured

Maryland State Police officials are investigating the shooting death of a 5-year-old girl and another man in Dorchester County.

According to MSP, troopers from the Easton Barrack responded to a home at 2:17 a.m. in the 3900 block of Ocean Gateway for a reported shooting.

Upon arriving on scene, they found a 5-yer-old girl dead from a gunshot wound.

A 30-year-old male was also found with a gunshot wound and was flown to a trauma center for treatment of his injuries.

Maryland State crime scene technicians processed the scene for evidence and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Maryland State Police-Easton Barrack at 410-822-3101.