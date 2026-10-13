5-year-old boy uninjured after being struck by car in apparent South Baltimore hit-and-run

A 5-year-old boy was not injured after being struck by a car in an apparent hit-and-run in South Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded around 2:45 p.m. to the area of Patapsco Avenue and 3rd Avenue in the Brooklyn neighborhood, where the child had been struck, police said.

The child was not injured, according to police.

The driver of a silver Honda Accord did not remain at the scene, police said.