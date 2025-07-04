Thousands gather in Columbia for 4th of July celebrations

This Independence Day, tens of thousands of people from across the region gathered at the downtown Columbia lakefront for their annual Fourth of July celebration.

"Columbia is a central location for our county, and so it's a really great place for people from all corners of the county to come out and celebrate," said Danica Rynes, Communications Manager of the Columbia Association.

The event is hosted by Howard County Recreation and Parks along with the Columbia Association and the Merriweather Arts and Culture Center. It's also supported by groups like the Howard County Veterans Foundation.

"It's America's 249th birthday, and we - The Howard County Veterans Foundation – come out every year to participate and support the event. And to talk about our project, which is the Howard County Veterans and Military Families' Monument, which will be built at the lakefront sometime this fall," said Robert Gillette, president of the Howard County Veterans Foundation.

People started claiming their spots on the grass as early as 3 in the afternoon, hoping to get the best view of the fireworks.

"I'm excited to see the fireworks," 11-year-old Mila told WJZ's Caroline Foreback.

It's fun for all ages with live music, food trucks, and of course the fireworks. However, it's the sense of community that keeps people coming back year after year.

"This is five years in a row that myself and some of my friends, who are also involved in the Special Olympics Howard County Program, have done," Nicholas Stewart, a Columbia resident, said.

"And it's that tradition building," Danica Rynes, another attendee, added. "This has gone on for decades and decades, so people have grown up coming to these fireworks and they continue to return and bring their own families, bring some friends."

"Watch some fireworks, have some hotdogs, hamburgers, and hangout with our community here and celebrate what occurred 249 years ago in Philadelphia – the signing of The Declaration Of Independence," Gillette explained.

Organizers say they're already planning something special for next year, the nation's 250th birthday.