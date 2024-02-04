Watch CBS News
47-year-old bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in West Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- Police are investigating a hit and run that killed a 47-year-old man on a bike Sunday morning in West Baltimore.

Officers responded to the intersection of West Franklin Street and Payson Street after receiving a call regarding a motor vehicle accident moments after midnight, according to a press release. 

Police say they found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries after being struck by an unidentified vehicle. Medics arrived to the scene and attempted to render life-saving aide to the man but he was pronounced dead on the scene. 

The striking vehicle did not stay on the scene, according to the release.

CRASH team investigators are over this investigation and urge anyone with information to contact their detectives at 410-396-2606 or dial 911.

First published on February 4, 2024 / 10:42 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

