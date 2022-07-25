Watch CBS News
41-year-old man shot and killed in East Baltimore, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE -- A 41-year-old man was shot and killed in the Oliver neighborhood on Monday afternoon, the Baltimore Police Department said.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of E. Lanvale Street about 2:25 p.m. and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics attempted to revive the victim but later pronounced him dead.

Homicide detectives are investigating the killing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

First published on July 25, 2022 / 5:41 PM

