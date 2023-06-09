$4000 reward offered for information in Federal Hill shooting
BALTIMORE -- Police are seeking to identify a person in connection to a shooting in Federal Hill on Saturday.
Police said that on June 3 around 1:47 a.m. Officers were patrolling at the intersection of East Cross Street and Light Street when they heard gunshots.
Officers found a 26-year-old man at the intersection of Patapsco Street and East Cross Street, suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower back.
He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information on this person's identity is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2499 or MCS at 1-866-7lockup.
A $4000 reward is being offered by Metro Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest and charges.
