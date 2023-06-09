Watch CBS News
$4000 reward offered for information in Federal Hill shooting

BALTIMORE -- Police are seeking to identify a person in connection to a shooting in Federal Hill on Saturday.

Police said that on June 3 around 1:47 a.m. Officers were patrolling at the intersection of East Cross Street and Light Street when they heard gunshots.

Officers found a 26-year-old man at the intersection of Patapsco Street and East Cross Street, suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower back.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

fyl1tfqwcaajpzu.jpg

Anyone with information on this person's identity is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2499 or MCS at 1-866-7lockup.

A $4000 reward is being offered by Metro Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest and charges. 

wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

First published on June 9, 2023 / 10:09 AM

