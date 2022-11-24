Watch CBS News
4 shot, including 3 teenagers, in Maryland strip mall parking lot, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE (CBS/CNN) -- Three teenagers and an adult were shot Wednesday night in the parking lot of a strip mall in Temple Hills, Maryland, according to police, who are working to determine a suspect.

The shooting happened around 6:25 p.m. when a suspect or suspects shot at a group, police said. The victims suffered what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, the Prince George's County Police Department tweeted.

Two teens and adult are in stable condition, police spokesperson Emily Austin previously said. A third teenager was in serious condition after being shot and is now in stable condition, Austin added.

Police did not have information on any suspect or motive.

The mass shooting, which occurred only a few miles from the Maryland-Virginia state border, came as police in neighboring Virginia are investigating a shooting that left six Walmart employees dead after a manager opened fire in a break room before dying by suicide.

Overall, the US has had more than 600 mass shootings so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Both the non-profit and CNN define mass shootings as those in which four or more people are shot, not including the assailant.

CBS Baltimore Staff
First published on November 24, 2022 / 11:14 AM

