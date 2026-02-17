1 dead, 3 injured after shootout and crash near Baltimore's Mondawmin Mall, police say

One person was killed, and three people were injured after a shootout and vehicle crash near Mondawmin Mall on Monday night in West Baltimore, according to Police Commissioner Richard Worley.

A large police presence responded at 9:30 p.m. to an extensive crime scene around the 2400 block of Liberty Heights Avenue. Multiple streets were shutdown in the area.

Worley said when officers arrived, two vehicles had crashed into each other in the mall parking lot with two people injured with gunshot wounds.

A third non-fatal gunshot victim was located in the 3000 block of Tioga Parkway. A fourth person was found dead in the 2500 block of Liberty Heights Avenue.

Police said three handguns and a rifle were recovered from the crime scenes.

"As you can see, this is an extensive crime scene," Worley said. "It was a shootout. It looked like it occurred here in this parking lot where the two vehicles were crashed together.

Police are asking anyone with information to call1-866-7Lockup.