Crime

34-year-old man shot in West Baltimore on Saturday afternoon

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 34-year-old man was shot Saturday afternoon in Liberty Square, a West Baltimore neighborhood just near Druid Hill Park, police said.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of Towanda Avenue about 2:13 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital with what are described as non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Northwest District detectives at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

August 20, 2022

