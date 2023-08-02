33-year-old man killed in shooting in Edgewood

BALTIMORE - A 33-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Harford County.

Deputies were called around 7:42 a.m. to the 600 block of Longwood Court in Edgewood where Tyrell Orlando Polley was found with gunshot wounds to his body. He died at the scene, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

NEWS RELEASE Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting [August 2, 2023, Edgewood, MD] Harford County Sheriff’s Office... Posted by Harford County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 2, 2023

No other information was provided.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Harford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 443-409-3576 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.