Man, 30, shot in Southeast Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE--   Southeast District patrol officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim Monday night

After arriving, officers located a 30-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery.

A crime scene has been located in the 600 block of North Glover Street.

Police are asking anyone with information to please contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

First published on August 2, 2022 / 7:42 AM

