Man, 30, shot in Southeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- Southeast District patrol officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim Monday night
After arriving, officers located a 30-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim is expected to make a full recovery.
A crime scene has been located in the 600 block of North Glover Street.
Police are asking anyone with information to please contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
