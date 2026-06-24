Baltimore vigil honors 3-year-old killed by teen in hit-and-run

Neighbors, faith leaders, family, and friends gathered in West Baltimore for a vigil honoring a 3-year-old girl killed in a hit-and-run crash involving a 14-year-old boy driving a stolen car.

Police closed off a block in downtown Baltimore as hundreds of people came together to honor and remember 3-year-old Jordan Bright.

Photos of Bright were displayed throughout the area as the community grieved, trying to come to terms with how a child was killed by a driver who was legally too young to operate a vehicle.

"I just want Jordan to know that I'll always love her and we miss her, and we're never gonna forget her," said one of Jordan's siblings at the vigil.

Jordan was described as a child who loved ice cream, "Moana," and, most of all, roller skating.

"My baby didn't get to perfect skating on one leg, and I knew by the time she was five she was gonna go pro," said Jordan's mom, Nyjada Billy.

Bright balloons, stuffed animals, and candles were placed throughout the area off West Pratt Street as the community gathered in remembrance.

"I'm gonna just miss her being attached to me, I prayed so hard for that baby," said Billy, another attendee.

Witness offers family a ride to the hospital

Police say a 14-year-old driving a stolen car struck Bright Saturday afternoon. Carlos Doles witnessed the crash and, although he didn't know the family, he drove them to the hospital after Jordan was taken there by first responders.

" I did what anyone should have done or would have done as a human being and as a member of the community," said Doles. "That's the right thing to do, but that day is gonna stick with me forever."

Doles attended Jordan's vigil along with several first responders who were on scene that day, all gathered to ensure her memory lives on.