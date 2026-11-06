Family says parents must be held accountable after Baltimore police arrest 3 juveniles in deadly carjacking

Two weeks after a stolen car slammed into a pedestrian along Harford Road and killed him, police have arrested three teenagers in connection with the case.

The suspects include a 15-year-old boy who detectives believe was behind the wheel during the deadly incident on October 23rd.

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren spoke to the victim's heartbroken aunt about the arrests.

Eric Browner Jr. was killed on October 23, 2026, in a deadly vehicle accident. CBS News Baltimore

Demanding justice

At a fading makeshift memorial, friends and family wrote messages expressing their love for Eric Browner Jr. on the light post at Harford Road and Homestead Street where a carjacked Toyota ran him over two weeks ago.

"Forever Eric" is inscribed onto a light post in memory of Browner. CBS News Baltimore

After putting out surveillance images and pleading for tips, police have arrested three juveniles in the case:

A 15-year-old boy who detectives say was driving the stolen car is in custody. He is charged with manslaughter, robbery, and a hit-and-run.

A 15-year-old girl is charged with motor vehicle theft.

A 14-year-old boy is charged with armed carjacking.

WJZ Investigates first alerted the victim's aunt, Ashley Browner, about the arrests.

"Just not speaking for myself, but on behalf of his mom and dad, there is a sense of relief. They know that this is just the beginning. They just want the charges to stick. They are relieved that they were caught, and hopefully, this stops," Browner said Friday afternoon. "Hopefully, it sends a message moving forward. We hope that those charges stick, and that they hold them accountable to the fullest extent."

She praised the outpouring of support that led to the arrests.

"I am so thankful for the community, for whoever called and said something like 'I know them. I see them.' Anybody who called into the tip lines. My family is so grateful because that's what we need to do. If something happens, say something so it can stop, so someone else does not lose a loved one," the victim's aunt said.

Remembering Eric

Her nephew was a father, a barber, and a musician. The loss has been excruciating for his loved ones.

"I just want people to know that my nephew was very loved and touched everybody who came into contact with him," Browner said. "He just showed so much love. And he was proud—proud of living here, of being a resident of Baltimore City, of growing up here in Baltimore City."

Eric Browner Jr. was a father, a barber, and a musician. The Browner Family

Holding parents accountable

Browner believes the parents of the teen suspects should face consequences as well.

"I just don't see how the parents are free and clear when these children are in their care and in their custody. [The parents] are responsible for them, so when you give the children a slap on the wrist because of their ages, there's no excuse as to why the parents are not accountable for their children's actions," the victim's aunt told WJZ Investigates.

Not the first time

This week, police said another 15-year-old, who is a repeat juvenile offender, carjacked someone at a gas station in the 2300-block of Harford Road.

That Citgo is just three blocks away from where Browner was killed.

The juvenile suspect in that case later crashed the stolen vehicle on York Road.

"It's so senseless because somebody else could've lost their life in the same manner,"

Browner said. "…People work hard for what they have, and the audacity of these children to go out here and continue to take from people. It's just ridiculous."

Governor's action plan

Just days before Browner's death, Governor Wes Moore ordered the Department of Juvenile Services (DJS) to crack down on juvenile motor vehicle thefts in a pilot program that targets Baltimore City and Montgomery County.

The executive directive asks DJS to identify at-risk young people and intervene and provide them with mentorship and support to stop the criminal behavior.

"Public safety is my top priority, and I am concerned by the recent frequency of motor vehicle thefts involving youth and young children," Moore wrote in a letter to DJS Secretary Betsy Fox Tolentino. "Most tragically, recent incidents have resulted in severe injuries and fatalities across our communities. We cannot wait for a tragic crash to be the first point of meaningful intervention. We must act decisively to interrupt this pattern of behavior before more lives are lost."

In September on North Avenue, a 12-year-old boy driving a stolen Kia slammed into a motorcycle.

Police said the impact killed 69-year-old Barry Wright Sr.

In September, 69-year-old Barry Wright Sr. was killed in a car crash involving a 12-year-old boy who was driving a stolen vehicle. CBS News Baltimore

That 12-year-old was also a repeat offender, according to authorities.

Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates said he was under DJS supervision at the time but will never face criminal charges because of juvenile justice reform legislation passed in the General Assembly in 2022 that will not allow those under 13 to face certain charges.

What's next for the teens charged?

Baltimore police tell WJZ Investigates that the two boys charged in the case involving Browner are currently detained by DJS.

The girl is on house arrest.

Police are still looking for a fourth juvenile suspect who police believe was inside the carjacked vehicle with them.

Anyone with tips is urged to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup.

"I want the other families who have experienced this to know that we're all here for each other," Ashley Browner said. "Let's come together, and let's make changes. Like I said, it starts at home. Get your children under control."