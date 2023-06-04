Watch CBS News
3 dead in car found in Frederick County quarry

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE- Three people were found dead in a car at the bottom of a Quarry in Frederick County Sunday morning, according to authorities. 

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office received a report of a car in the quarry near the intersection of Lehigh Road and Peter Shriner Road around 8:35 a.m., according to a release.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office have confirmed 3 fatalities. The ages and identities of the victims have not been released at this time.

This incident remains under investigation. Stay with WJZ for more updates.

First published on June 4, 2023 / 11:15 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

