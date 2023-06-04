3 dead in car found in Frederick County quarry
BALTIMORE- Three people were found dead in a car at the bottom of a Quarry in Frederick County Sunday morning, according to authorities.
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office received a report of a car in the quarry near the intersection of Lehigh Road and Peter Shriner Road around 8:35 a.m., according to a release.
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office have confirmed 3 fatalities. The ages and identities of the victims have not been released at this time.
This incident remains under investigation. Stay with WJZ for more updates.
