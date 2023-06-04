3 dead in car found in Frederick County quarry

BALTIMORE- Three people were found dead in a car at the bottom of a Quarry in Frederick County Sunday morning, according to authorities.

At approx. 8:35 a.m., we received a call for service of a car in the bottom of the quarry at Lehigh Road & Peter Shriner Road.



We can confirm there are 2 deceased individuals at this time.



Expect a heavy police presence for quite some time.



Watch this tweet for more info. pic.twitter.com/XpYPRPxmzA — Frederick County Sheriff's Office (@FredCoSheriff) June 4, 2023

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office received a report of a car in the quarry near the intersection of Lehigh Road and Peter Shriner Road around 8:35 a.m., according to a release.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office have confirmed 3 fatalities. The ages and identities of the victims have not been released at this time.

This incident remains under investigation. Stay with WJZ for more updates.