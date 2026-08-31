3 charged in shooting death of 5-year-old girl in Dorchester County, Maryland

Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a 5-year-old girl in Dorchester County on Aug. 11.

After the shooting around 2:15 a.m. at a home in Linkwood, Maryland State Police found 5-year-old Na'Ryah Adams dead from a gunshot wound. Ryan Adams, 30, identified as the girl's father, was critically wounded in the shooting.

The family of a 5-year-old girl killed in a shooting earlier this week in Dorchester County, Maryland is calling for justice, as the search for her killer continues. Tamia Goslee via WBOC

Anthony D. Harris, 26, of Hurlock, and Wendell A. Wongus III, 23, of Hurlock, are charged with first-degree murder and other related offenses. Lindsay Jo Ewing, 42, of Cambridge, was charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and other related offenses.

All three are being held without bond.

Adams and his 15-year-old nephew were also charged in connection with a related nonfatal shooting of a 14-year-old in Hurlock that occurred hours earlier.

"These arrests are the result of the dedication, persistence, and thorough investigative work of our troopers, forensic team, and investigators," said Col. Michael A. Jackson, superintendent of the Maryland State Police. "These incidents crossed multiple jurisdictions, and our investigators remained committed to following every lead, examining the evidence, and working collaboratively with our law enforcement partners. Their efforts send a clear message to this community that this type of criminal behavior will not be tolerated."

Around 2:17 a.m. on Aug. 11, troopers responded to a home in the 3900 block of Ocean Gateway in Linkwood for a report of a shooting. Na'Ryah was pronounced dead at the scene, while her father, Adams, suffered gunshot wounds.

Troopers said Adams had shot a 14-year-old hours earlier after receiving a call from his nephew following an altercation at a home on Gold Rush Lane in Hurlock.

Adams is facing charges of attempted first- and second-degree murder, reckless endangerment and other related offenses. He remains hospitalized for his injuries.

His 15-year-old nephew is facing a charge of attempted first-degree murder and other related offenses.

Investigators believe Ewing used sources of information not available to the general public through her employment at a defense attorney's office to assist Harris in evading detection by law enforcement following the homicide.

"The Dorchester County State's Attorney determined that her office had a conflict and contacted me to request Wicomico County's assistance in these matters. Violent crime in Dorchester County affects the entire Lower Eastern Shore and, most importantly, can tragically alter the lives of victims, families, and communities for generations," said Wicomico County State's Attorney Jamie Dykes. "My Office will do everything lawfully and ethically within our authority to ensure that these cases are handled fairly, thoroughly, and with the seriousness they deserve. Our responsibility is to follow the facts, apply the law, and pursue justice while protecting the integrity of the process."

The 5-year-old's family spoke to WBOC, the CBS affiliate in Salisbury, about their loss.

"She just was a loving person, and she loved her brothers and sisters, even though she might've nagged them a little bit," said the child's grandmother, Jolynn Adams.

"She was a sweet, innocent little girl. Funny, playful. She did not deserve it," another family member said. "And I want justice for my uncle, too."

Jolynn Adams said she was there as her granddaughter took her last breath.

"She took her last breath in my mouth, while I was giving her CPR," Jolynn Adams said. "She refused to take her last breath. She gave it to me. And I want them to know that it hurt me."