2K reward offered for pet dog shot and killed in Baltimore County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering up to $2,000 for information in connection to the killing of a dog in Baltimore County, according to authorities.

Baltimore County officers assigned to the Franklin Precinct were alerted to gunfire in the 4300 block of Flint Hill Drive around 1 a.m. on July 13. When they went to investigate, they discovered that someone had shot and killed a dog named Mowgli, according to authorities.

Mowgli's owner told officers that they heard the sound of a gunshot, police said.

Mowgli was off his leash at the time of the shooting, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the person who killed Mowgli should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.

July 25, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

