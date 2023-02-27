Watch CBS News
29-year-old man killed in shooting in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 29-year-old man died from a shooting Sunday evening in Southwest Baltimore.

Police said the shooting happened in the 500 block of Edgewood Avenue, where he was found with gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

