29-year-old man dies in two-vehicle crash in SW Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 29-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash Monday evening in Southwest Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded to the crash around 8:30 p.m. to the 700 block of South Caton Avenue. The driver of one of the heavily damaged vehicles was taken to the University of Maryland, Shock Trauma, where he died.

The other driver stayed at the scene, authorities said.

No other information was available.