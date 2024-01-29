Watch CBS News
Local News

29-year-old man dies in two-vehicle crash in SW Baltimore

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Vic Carter has your Monday evening news update (1/29/2024)
Vic Carter has your Monday evening news update (1/29/2024) 02:15

BALTIMORE -- A 29-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash Monday evening in Southwest Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded to the crash around 8:30 p.m. to the 700 block of South Caton Avenue. The driver of one of the heavily damaged vehicles was taken to the University of Maryland, Shock Trauma, where he died.

The other driver stayed at the scene, authorities said.

No other information was available.

Adam Thompson

I was raised in Ohio, but made stops in Virginia and North Carolina, before landing in Maryland.

First published on January 29, 2024 / 10:36 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.