27-year-old man shot and killed in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in South Baltimore Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Around 12:30 p.m., police responded to the 3400 block of Spelman Road for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medics declared him dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.