25-year-old fatally shot in Southwest Baltimore, prompting homicide investigation

A homicide investigation is underway after a 25-year-old man was found fatally shot on Sunday evening in Southwest Baltimore.

Officers responded around 7 p.m. to a reported shooting in the area of the unit block of Upmanor Road. Police searched the area and found the man who was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call investigators at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LockUp.

At least 2 other shootings this weekend

Baltimore police responded to at least two other shootings this weekend.

On Friday, May 22, officers responded around 10:45 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 4300 block of Seidel Avenue in Northeast Baltimore.

A 16-year-old showed up at a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

About an hour later, at 11:41 p.m., a 26-year-old man was taken to the hospital following a shooting in the 1400 block of Myrtle Avenue in West Baltimore. He is expected to survive.

Baltimore shootings

On Friday, police reported 37 homicides in Baltimore in 2026, compared to 46 at this point a year ago.

Officers also reported 105 non-fatal shootings this year. There were 117 by this time in 2025.



