24-year-old man killed at Royal Farms in South Baltimore double shooting
BALTIMORE -- A 24-year-old man died after being shot at Royal Farms in South Baltimore on Thursday.
Around 6 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Royal Farms in the 2200 block of West Patapsco Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man who had been shot in the head and leg. He was transported to Shock Trauma, where he died shortly after.
A 31-year-old man was also shot, and walked to a nearby hospital as he suffered from life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
