24-year-old man killed at Royal Farms in South Baltimore double shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 24-year-old man died after being shot at Royal Farms in South Baltimore on Thursday.

Around 6 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Royal Farms in the 2200 block of West Patapsco Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man who had been shot in the head and leg.  He was transported to Shock Trauma, where he died shortly after. 

A 31-year-old man was also shot, and walked to a nearby hospital as he suffered from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are asking anyone with information to call  410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

December 8, 2022 / 7:20 PM

