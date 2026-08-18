Suspect in double homicide in Essex identified after turning himself in

Police have released the identity and charging documents for the man arrested in connection with a double homicide that killed two 19-year-olds in Essex.

Deandre Antwone Neal was arrested and transported to Baltimore County Headquarters after turning himself in for the murders of 19-year-old Izick Aminartey and 20-year-old Donielle Mack.

According to charging documents, Neal and his father contacted detectives stating that they had information on the double homicide in Essex. Neal and his father then met with detectives, where he admitted to killing two people in that area, but would not go into detail about the killings until he had a lawyer present.

Eyewitnesses and surveillance video put Neal at the scene of the crime riding an E-Bike.

"I'm just glad that he did do the right thing and I can have some face to put to this madness," Aminarty's mother told CBS News Baltimore.

A motive for the killings is not known and there is no evidence that the victims and the suspect knew one another.

The murders

On August 11, Baltimore County Police responded to a call for shots fired and a car hitting another car and then crashing into a storage trailer in the area of Banyan Wood Court.

Detectives arrived on scene and found a black Honda with two people inside. Both people, later identified as Aminartey and Mack, were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Aminartey died on the scene and Mack was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Aminartey's mother said she plans to attend the suspect's court hearing.

"I will be coming to court because I would like to speak with him face to face," she said.

Neal was scheduled to be in court on Tuesday, August 18, but it was postponed.

His next court appearance is September 11.