21-year-old man shot and killed in Essex, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 21-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Essex, the Baltimore County Police Department said.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Hadwick Drive about 2 p.m. and found Kenyon Joyner with at least gunshot wound.

Joyner was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP. Tips can also be submitted through the department's iWATCH program.

First published on July 21, 2022 / 10:15 PM

