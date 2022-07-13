2022 Maryland Governor Candidate Profile: Wes Moore

BALTIMORE -- There are ten Democrats on the primary election ballot in the Maryland gubernatorial race.

One of the top three contenders in the crowded field, according to recent polls, is combat veteran, author, small business owner and former CEO of one of the nation's largest anti-poverty organizations, Wes Moore.

Former talk show host and media magnate Oprah Winfrey even cut a new ad for Moore last week. In the ad, Winfrey talks about Moore's upbringing and calls him "the type of transformational leader that these times demand."

In a WJZ candidate profile, Moore explained his campaign platform and slogan: "no one left behind".

"I'm running for governor because we want to create an opportunity for work, wages and wealth for all of our families. We want to build a state that does not leave anyone behind," said Moore.

On Wednesday, Moore, his wife Dawn and campaign volunteers spent the morning at the intersection of E. Northern Parkway and Loch Raven Boulevard trying to connect with voters.

"This is our time to get this right. We gotta get it right," Moore said while talking to a bus passenger.

With his sights set on governing the state, Moore shared his top three priorities.

"One, we have to make sure our state is more competitive but also make it more equitable and that's not a decision, we have to do both. The second thing is, that we've got to close the racial wealth gap," Moore said. "Right now in the state of Maryland, the racial wealth gap - that's hurting everybody. The third thing is, we've gotta deal with the issue of climate, you've gotta deal with the environment, we've got to make sure we are protecting our assets."

For the last day of early voting Thursday, Moore and his team plan to be out in different communities again. The goal is to reach people before heading to the polls on Election Day.

An independent poll in June by Goucher College had Comptroller Peter Franchot at 16%, with Moore and Tom Perez tied at 14%. However, according to the poll, 35% of likely Democratic voters were still undecided.

Meanwhile, Republicans will have to decide between four candidates including Hogan's pick, Maryland secretary of labor Kelly Schulz and former President Donald Trump's pick, state Rep. Dan Cox.

For more information about Moore's proposals, click here.