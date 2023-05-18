Police seeking to identify suspect in multiple burglaries in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE — Baltimore County detectives are asking for the public help in identifying a suspect in multiple burglaries.

Police said the suspect has stolen from four residences in the Woodlawn and Pikesville area.

Anyone with information that may help in solving the case is asked to contact detectives at 410-307-2020.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $2000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges of the suspect.

