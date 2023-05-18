Watch CBS News
Local News

Police seeking to identify suspect in multiple burglaries in Baltimore County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE — Baltimore County detectives are asking for the public help in identifying a suspect in multiple burglaries. 

Police said the suspect has stolen from four residences in the Woodlawn and Pikesville area. 

Anyone with information that may help in solving the case is asked to contact detectives at 410-307-2020.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $2000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges of the suspect.  

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 18, 2023 / 3:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.