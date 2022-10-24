20-year-old injured in shooting near Joseph E. Lee Park in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 20-year-old was shot in the leg at a park in East Baltimore, according to police.

Officers said the man showed up at the hospital Monday afternoon. He is in serious condition, according to police.

Police learned he was shot while near Joseph E. Lee Park and St. Vincent de Paul Head Start at Fatima, in the 6400 block of East Pratt Street, following an argument.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stopper at 1-866-7Lockup.