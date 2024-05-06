Watch CBS News
2-year-old girl shot in Severn, expected to survive

By Rohan Mattu

BALTIMORE -- An infant was hospitalized after she was shot last week in Severn, Anne Arundel County Police said Monday. 

Officers responded last Friday around 10:10 p.m. to the area of Stillmeadows Road and Averill Court for reported gunshots. There, they found a 2-year-old girl shot in the upper body. 

The baby was treated at an area hospital and discharged the next day. 

The circumstances of the shooting are unclear, and no arrests have been made. Police said there is no suspect information available. 

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 410-222-6155. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Rohan Mattu

Rohan Mattu is a digital news producer at CBS News Baltimore. Rohan graduated from Towson University in 2020 with a degree in journalism and previously wrote for WDVM-TV in Hagerstown. He maintains WJZ's website and social media, which includes breaking news in everything from politics to sports.

First published on May 6, 2024 / 11:56 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

