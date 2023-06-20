2-year-old boy struck, killed by truck driven by family member in Odenton

BALTIMORE -- A 2-year-old boy died after he was hit by a truck driven by a family member Monday afternoon in Odenton, Anne Arundel County police said.

Officers responded to the collision at 1:15 p.m. at a home on the 400 block of North Patuxent Road.

Investigators believe the driver was repositioning a pickup truck when, unbeknownst to the driver, the child stepped off a porch and in front of the truck, where he was struck.

The child was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.