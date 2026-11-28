A 2-year-old boy was hospitalized on Friday evening following an accidental shooting in Southwest Baltimore, according to Baltimore Police.

In a release, officers said they arrived at the 600 block of North Augusta Avenue in reference to a discharge incident.

When units arrived on scene, they found a 2-year-old boy who had been shot in the foot.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries for treatment.

A preliminary investigation was conducted, revealing that the child's father was playing with the boy when his firearm slipped from his holster.

Police say that as the father was retrieving the gun, it accidentally fired, striking the child in the foot.

Officers confirmed that the father has a firearm license.

Southwest District Detectives are investigating the incident.