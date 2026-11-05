2 men accused of threatening Cockeysville homeowner before Halloween shooting denied bond

Two masked men accused of threatening a homeowner on his property before being shot on Halloween night in Cockeysville were denied bond, according to court records.

Baltimore County police arrested 22-year-old Elias Bitar and 24-year-old Aaron Walker Jr., charging them with attempted home invasion, assault and firearm-related offenses.

Police said the homeowner was in his driveway in the 10000 block of Greenside Drive around 10:40 p.m. when three masked men allegedly approached him with guns.

The homeowner pulled out his own gun and fired at the men before calling 911, according to police.

Amon Walker, 20, was found dead a short distance away. Bitar and Aaron Walker were later found at a hospital seeking treatment for their injuries.

Police said they also recovered a loaded handgun believed to have belonged to one of the men.

Neighbors described hearing gunfire and seeing a large police response.

"There was a car that went by fast, we were inside watching TV and we heard popping sounds," a neighbor said. "We were asleep and then I saw lights, blue and red, and then I opened the window and there were like nine cop cars here."

Another neighbor called the violence "very scary."

"Somebody stops in a car, gets out and tries to rob you with a gun in this safe family neighborhood, it's very, very scary," the neighbor said.