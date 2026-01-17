2 Baltimore residents arrested in 2025 Washington County triple murder investigation

Two additional arrests have been made in connection with a triple murder and house fire that occurred last year in Washington County, the Maryland State Police announced on Friday.

According to MSP, Lanea George, 40, of Owings Mills, and David Chapple, 43, of Baltimore, Maryland, were involved in the crime.

Police initially arrested four suspects between November 21 and November 28, including 47-year-old Darnell Hawkins of Baltimore, 46-year-old Maurice Mouzon of Baltimore, 43-year-old Tony Smith of Hagerstown, and 35-year-old Glen White of Burnie.

What happened?

On Tuesday, November 18, 2025, police responded to a fatal structure fire at a single-story single-family residence in the 13,000 block of National Pike in Clear Spring, Maryland.

Three adults were pronounced dead by medical service personell following the incident.

They have been identified as Brittany Ray, 31, Harold Flichman, 36, and Brianna Mae Weishaar, 25, of Clear Spring.

Two dogs were also rescued from the home and transported to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

However, during a preliminary investigation, detectives discovered signs of foul play, including:

K-9 confirmation for accelerants at the home

and trauma to the victims unrelated to the fire.

An autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore revealed that the cause and manner of death was homicide by gunshot.

The charges

David Chapple was charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder after being indicted by a Washington County Circuit Court Grand Jury.

He is being held without bond at the Washington County Detention Center and is awaiting his first appearance.

MSP investigators expect more arrests to be made and urge members of the public with information relating to the investigation to come forward.

You may contact the Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack at 301-766-3800. Calls may remain confidential.